2025 48th Overall Pick Cade Campbell Commits to the 67's

Published on August 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that defenceman Cade Campbell has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Throughout training camp, Cade showcased his impressive skating, athleticism and determination," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "Cade will continue to refine his game and our staff is excited to work with him on the next steps of his development."

The Toronto, Ontario native was selected 48th overall by Ottawa in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He suited up for the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA program this past season where he scored five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 33 games played. Campbell also scored one goal at the 2025 OHL Cup in four games played.

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 172 lbs | DOB: 2009-03-14

HOMETOWN: Toronto, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA | SHOOTS: L







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.