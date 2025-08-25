Futures Watch: Owen Sound Attack

Published on August 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

As the 2025-26 OHL season approaches this September, the Owen Sound Attack are looking to build on their (26-35-4-3) record from last year. We spoke with GM Dale DeGray about the new faces fans should be keeping an eye on as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.

"We are incredibly excited about our new crop of first-year players looking to join the team for the upcoming season, where we are looking to make big steps. The talented group of youngsters will have the ability to join a seasoned group of veterans that includes World Junior goalie Carter George, Buffalo Sabres third-round pick David Bedkowski, last year's rookie of the year Pierce Mbuyi, as well as goal scorer Cole Zurawski and off-season addition veteran Jacob Therrien. The new group of youngsters bring size, skill, speed and hockey IQ to an already strong group of returning players."

- Dale DeGray

Player Spotlights:

Max Delisle - C

Selected in the first round (5th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Max Delisle spent last season with the Toronto Titans U16 AAA program where he racked up 108 points (41-67-108) in 64 regular-season games. The 6-foot forward will be joining his older brother, Tristan Delisle, who was traded to Owen Sound from the Oshawa Generals during the 2024-25 season.

"Max brings it night in and night out. We are looking forward to the addition of his edginess and skill to our lineup. He's a true competitor who wants to win in every aspect of the game, and after a successful season with the Toronto Titans that saw him collect 16 goals and 20 assists in 25 games last season, we believe he is ready to do that with us this season."

Blake Munnings - LD

Selected in the second round (28th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Blake Munnings joins the club from the Quinte Red Devils U16 AAA program where he recorded 22 points (4-18-22) over 32 regular-season games.

"Blake is a top two-way defender that comes to the Attack bigger than originally advertised. His size is complemented with fantastic feet and the ability to make a great first pass out of the defensive zone, all while being able to add some offence from our back end."

Landon Jackman - C

Selected in the second round (41st overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Landon Jackman put up 44 points (23-21-44) in 20 MAHA 15U contests with Little Caesars 15U AAA program last season. The Wentzville, Missouri, native is committed to Quinnipiac University for the 2027-28 NCAA season.

"Landon is a big, strong power forward who has his best games when he is getting physical in the play. London can put his teammates on his back and drive the success of his line and whoever he is playing with. He also comes with a lethal shot that saw him tally 23 goals in 20 games this past season with Detroit Little Caesars."

Nicholas Sykora - LW

Selected in the third round (57th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Nicholas Sykora spent last season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL where he recorded 33 points (14-19-33) in 44 regular-season games. Along with his regular hockey season experience, Sykora has also attended the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for Team USA during the 2024/25 year. Playing 5 games, he recorded 4 points (2-2-4). He is committed to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 NCAA season.

"Nicholas comes to us with a little more junior maturity, having played last season in the USHL, where his numbers indicate he will have the opportunity to play key offensive minutes for the us this season. Tallying 14 goals and 19 assists in 24-25, he is a smart two-way player with a flair for the offensive side of the game. Nicholas is just scratching the surface as to the type of player he could be."

John Banks - LD

Selected in the third round (57th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, John Banks comes with a recorded 31 points (7-24-31) in 47 games played with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL. He is committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2026-27 NCAA season.

"John is a highly skilled, smooth-skating and elusive defenseman whose high hockey IQ and offensive instincts will be key to his success with the Attack this season. His seven goals and 24 assists last season in the BCHL are just a jumping-off point for this young defender."

Michael Dec - RW

Selected in the eighth round (152nd overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Michael Dec played the majority of his 2024-25 season with St. Andrews College in the U18 AAA league where he posted 100 points (44-56-100) in just 55 regular-season games. He played eight games with the Attack and recorded nine points (4-5-9). He is committed to Cornell University for the 2027-28 NCAA season.

"Michael is a smaller, highly skilled forward with high hockey IQ and a high compete level. His ability to read any offensive situation and make incredible pinpoint passes under pressure is a main reason for his incredible success in limited games with the team this past season. After putting up four goals and five assists in just eight games last season, we are excited to see what success he can achieve and how he complements his teammates during a full season of working with our coaching staff."

2025-26 Owen Sound Attack Signings:

Includes players signed to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement who have played fewer than 10 games in the OHL.

PLAYER POSITION HOMETOWN DOB 2024-25 TEAM ACQUIRED

John Alex Banks LD Secaucus, NJ 04/16/2007 Sherwood Park Crusaders 3rd Rd. 2025

Trenten Bennett G Kitchener, ON 04/01/2006 Kemptville 73's 14th Rd. 2022

Michael Dec RW Mississauga, ON 01/29/2007 St. Andrew's College 8th Rd. 2023

Max Delisle C St. Andrews West, ON 07/06/2009 Toronto Titans U16 AAA 1st Rd. 2025

Landon Jackman C Wentzville, MO 06/23/2009 Little Caesars 15U AAA 2nd Rd. 2025

Blake Munnings LD Campbellford, ON 01/23/2009 Quinte Red Devils U16 AAA 2nd Rd. 2025

Mason Roy LD Campbellville, ON 07/15/2008 Burlington Cougars 2nd Rd. 2024

Nicholas Sykora LW Roseland, NJ 05/24/2007 Sioux City Musketeers 3rd Rd. 2025







