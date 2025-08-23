2025 Rookie Camp Rosters Announced

Published on August 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack announced today the 38 players that will attend the teams two-day (August 25-26) rookie camp at the Shallow Lake & District Community Centre beginning Monday. The 4 goaltenders, 20 forwards and 14 defensemen will be split into two teams and put through one practice, two scrimmages and workouts both days to help the Attack scouts decide who should move onto main camp to compete for final roster spots starting Wednesday.

Rookie camp will give Attack fans the first opportunity to see most recently drafted and signed players Max Delisle, Blake Munnings and Landon Jackman on the ice. Including on the rookie camp rosters are 3 players from the 2023 draft class, 9 from the 2024 draft class, 13 from the 2025 draft class as well as 12 free agent invites.

Training camp will be taking place at the Shallow Lake & District Community Centre, while the City of Owen Sound completes upgrades to the facility ahead of the 2025-26 season. Just like in Owen Sound camp will be open to the public, with the full schedule provided below. The Township of Georgian Bluffs and their staff have done an excellent job of getting their facility ready for us and have worked with Shallow Lake Minor Hockey to have their food booth open throughout camp. We will also have a small pop-up merchandise store available at the arena upstairs in the hall, near the elevator and front stairwell. We will also work with fans who would like something that we do not have with us, to order the product and have it brought up to Shallow Lake later in the week for pickup.

With training camp upon us, so are the Attack two neutral site home pre-season games, Sunday, August 31st at 2pm at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena against the North Bay Battalion and Sunday, September 7th at 2pm at the Plex in Port Elgin. The team will participate in a team autograph session following both of these games. Tiickets for both games can be purchased at tickets.attackhockey.com, or at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, in-person or over the phone. Beginning Monday, as the box office moves to in-season hours (Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 5pm), fans can start purchasing single game tickets for the 2025-26 regular season.

Rosters (Full Roster)

Goalie: Rafael Defina, Dylan Durno, Zack Irvin & Lucas Parent

Defensemen: Jackson Cunningham-Louks, Matt Hicks, Tavin MacDonald, Ronen MacFarlane, James MacGregor, Grayden McKnight, Blake Munnings, Chris Paolone, Lucas Quain, Keegan Shirley, Hudson Wiles & Gavin Yin.

Forward: Colton Ashby, Owen Barfoot, Oakley Caithness, Tate Collins, Julius Da Silva, Max Delisle, Nole Faulkner, Lucas Ferguson, Nick Gilby, Landon Jackman, Braydon Lindsay, Alexander Lisi, Cameron Monk, Luca. Nardilli, Ian Nurton, Adam Pszeniczny, Justin Sekulovski, Alex Taylor, Jacob Vandeven & Brad Wilhelm.

Training Camp Events Open to the Public:

ROOKIE CAMP

Monday

9am - 9:50am: Team Red Practice

10:15am - 11:30am: Rookie Scrimmage #1

11:40am - 12:30pm: Team White Practice

1pm - 2:30pm: Returning Player Practice (Tentative)

3pm - 4:30pm: Rookie Scrimmage #2

Tuesday

9am - 9:50am: Tam White Practice

10:15am - 11:30am: Rookie Scrimmage #3

11:40am - 12:30pm: Team Red Practice

1pm - 2:30pm: Returning Player Practice (Tentative)

3pm - 4:30pm: Rookie Scrimmage #4

MAIN CAMP

Note: Rosters for main camp will be announced Tuesday evening

Wednesday

1:30pm - 2:50pm: Team Red Practice

3pm - 4:20pm: Team White Practice

Thursday

9am - 10:10am: Team Red Practice

10:20am - 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage #1

11:40am - 12:50pm: Team White Practice

3pm - 4:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage #2

Friday

9am - 9:50am: Tam White Practice

10am - 11:10am: Main Camp Scrimmage #3

11:20am - 12:10pm: Team Red Practice

3pm - 4:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage #4







