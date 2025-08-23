Barrie Colts Acquire Calvin Crombie from Brantford Bulldogs

Published on August 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts have announced the acquisition of overage forward Calvin Crombie from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for the 2027 10th round selection (BAR).

Barrie Colts General Manager Marty Williamson made the announcement, welcoming Crombie to the organization.

Crombie, a Hamilton, Ontario native, joined the Bulldogs as a free agent before the 2023-24 season. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in 115 OHL games, recording 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points, including 9 points in 17 playoff contests.

