Barrie Colts Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

The Barrie Colts are set to commence their 2025 Training Camp at Sadlon Arena, marking the official start of preparations for the upcoming Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. This year's camp promises to be highly competitive, with returning players and newcomers eager to showcase their skills and compete.

Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz emphasized the importance of preparation and effort heading into camp:

"We're looking forward to an extremely competitive camp. We trust all of our players have committed to enter camp in the best physical shape of their lives, and expect the tone to be set on day one."

The full training camp roster announcement is expected to be finalized by the end of tomorrow.

2025 Barrie Colts Training Camp Schedule:

Tuesday, August 26

9:00-10:30 AM: Scrimmage - Navy vs. Gold

10:45-12:15 PM: Scrimmage - White vs. Red

2:15-3:45 PM: Scrimmage - Navy vs. White

4:00-5:30 PM: Scrimmage - Red vs. Gold

Wednesday, August 27

9:00-10:30 AM: Scrimmage - White vs. Gold

10:45-12:15 PM: Scrimmage - Red vs. Navy

2:00-3:30 PM: Scrimmage - 3rd Place vs. 4th Place

3:45-5:15 PM: Scrimmage - 1st Place vs. 2nd Place

Thursday, August 28

Annual Blue vs. White Game

Free admission for fans, with hot dogs provided for all attendees.

5:00 PM - Doors Open

6:00 PM - Puck Drop

Sadlon Arena

The Barrie Colts invite fans to experience the energy of camp firsthand by attending the Blue vs. White Game, offering a first look at the players and an exciting start to the 2025 season.







