Barrie Colts Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule
Published on August 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts are set to commence their 2025 Training Camp at Sadlon Arena, marking the official start of preparations for the upcoming Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. This year's camp promises to be highly competitive, with returning players and newcomers eager to showcase their skills and compete.
Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz emphasized the importance of preparation and effort heading into camp:
"We're looking forward to an extremely competitive camp. We trust all of our players have committed to enter camp in the best physical shape of their lives, and expect the tone to be set on day one."
The full training camp roster announcement is expected to be finalized by the end of tomorrow.
2025 Barrie Colts Training Camp Schedule:
Tuesday, August 26
9:00-10:30 AM: Scrimmage - Navy vs. Gold
10:45-12:15 PM: Scrimmage - White vs. Red
2:15-3:45 PM: Scrimmage - Navy vs. White
4:00-5:30 PM: Scrimmage - Red vs. Gold
Wednesday, August 27
9:00-10:30 AM: Scrimmage - White vs. Gold
10:45-12:15 PM: Scrimmage - Red vs. Navy
2:00-3:30 PM: Scrimmage - 3rd Place vs. 4th Place
3:45-5:15 PM: Scrimmage - 1st Place vs. 2nd Place
Thursday, August 28
Annual Blue vs. White Game
Free admission for fans, with hot dogs provided for all attendees.
5:00 PM - Doors Open
6:00 PM - Puck Drop
Sadlon Arena
The Barrie Colts invite fans to experience the energy of camp firsthand by attending the Blue vs. White Game, offering a first look at the players and an exciting start to the 2025 season.
