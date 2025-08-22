Nick Desiderio Commits to Colts
Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Desiderio, a native of North Caldwell, New Jersey, joins the Colts after suiting up with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL during the 2024-25 season, where he registered 1 assist in 9 games.
The 17-year-old left winger (born June 16, 2008) stands 6'1" and 187 lbs, bringing a promising mix of size, mobility, and developmental upside to the Barrie forward group.
Welcome to Colts Country, Nick!
