Nick Desiderio Commits to Colts

Published on August 22, 2025

Desiderio, a native of North Caldwell, New Jersey, joins the Colts after suiting up with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL during the 2024-25 season, where he registered 1 assist in 9 games.

The 17-year-old left winger (born June 16, 2008) stands 6'1" and 187 lbs, bringing a promising mix of size, mobility, and developmental upside to the Barrie forward group.

