Wolves Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are excited to announce the schedule for 2025 Training Camp. All scrimmages and practices will be taking place at the Sudbury Community Arena, starting from August 26th to August 29th. All scrimmages and practices are open to the public. The schedule is as follows:

August 26th - Team Blue vs. Team Gold (10am)

August 26th - Team Green vs. Team White (11:30am)

August 26th - Team Blue vs. Team Green (4pm)

August 26th - Team Gold vs. Team White (5:30pm)

August 27th - Team Gold vs. Team Green (9am)

August 27th - Team Blue vs. Team White (10:30am)

August 27th - Team Green vs. Team White (4pm)

August 27th - Team Blue vs. Team Gold (5:30pm)

August 28th - Goalie Skate (9am)

August 28th - Team Gold vs. Team Green (10am)

August 28th - Team Blue Practice (4pm)

August 28th - Team White Practice (5pm)

August 29th - Annual Blue vs. White Game (10am)

Information about camp rosters will be available closer to August 26th.

Pre-season tickets for both September 5th and September 12th are now available! Tickets can be purchased at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more!







