Wolves Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule
Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are excited to announce the schedule for 2025 Training Camp. All scrimmages and practices will be taking place at the Sudbury Community Arena, starting from August 26th to August 29th. All scrimmages and practices are open to the public. The schedule is as follows:
August 26th - Team Blue vs. Team Gold (10am)
August 26th - Team Green vs. Team White (11:30am)
August 26th - Team Blue vs. Team Green (4pm)
August 26th - Team Gold vs. Team White (5:30pm)
August 27th - Team Gold vs. Team Green (9am)
August 27th - Team Blue vs. Team White (10:30am)
August 27th - Team Green vs. Team White (4pm)
August 27th - Team Blue vs. Team Gold (5:30pm)
August 28th - Goalie Skate (9am)
August 28th - Team Gold vs. Team Green (10am)
August 28th - Team Blue Practice (4pm)
August 28th - Team White Practice (5pm)
August 29th - Annual Blue vs. White Game (10am)
Information about camp rosters will be available closer to August 26th.
Pre-season tickets for both September 5th and September 12th are now available! Tickets can be purchased at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.
Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Frontenacs Announce 2025 Training Camp Details - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2025 Showcase and Fan Fest Weekend Presented by Longos - Kitchener Rangers
- Wolves Announce More Changes to Hockey Operations Team - Sudbury Wolves
- Wolves Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
- Zakharov Signs with Knights - London Knights
- An Update on Canada Life Place Renovations - London Knights
- Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Details - London Knights
- 2025 Saginaw Spirit Training Camp Schedule and Roster Announced - Saginaw Spirit
- Nick Desiderio Commits to Colts - Barrie Colts
- 2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 52: Slew-Footing - OHL
- Petes Announce 2025 Training Camp Details - Peterborough Petes
- Jake O'Brien Named 9th Captain in Bulldogs Franchise History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Pittsburgh Penguins Name Ethan O'Rourke Video Coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) - Kingston Frontenacs
- 15th Annual Mouthguard Clinic Raises $6,815.00 for Storm's Adopt-A-School Program - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.