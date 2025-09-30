The Highway 17 Rivalry Reignites Friday

Published on September 30, 2025

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are back in action at the Sudbury Community Arena, where they'll host Highway 17 rivals, the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm on Friday, October 3rd.

The Wolves will look for vengeance from the home opener on September 19th, where a 28-save performance from rookie goaltender Owen Leonard was ended by a bounce off Battalion forward Ryder Cali in overtime. Returning home from a three-game road trip, the Wolves look to take the one point they earned at home last and turn it into two.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by FCR, who will be giving away Highway 17 rivalry t-shirts to Wolves Nation during the t-shirt toss. 250 rally towels throughout the game as well will be given away in rows and sections.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for the 2025/26 season, including Friday's game, are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for Friday's game and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







