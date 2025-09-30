Frontenac Hockey Club - Learn About Our 2025-26 Warm-Up Jerseys

Published on September 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Many have been asking about our new Gino's Pizza warm-up jerseys for this season; and we're honoured to finally be able to share the story behind the crest. 'FHC' stands for Frontenac Hockey Club, and the logo dates back to the 1911 Kingston Frontenacs - the inaugural winners of the J. Ross Robertson Cup, earning recognition as the junior champions of Canada.

The logo honours more than just a championship-it represents Kingston's deep hockey roots and the legacy of three key figures: James T. Sutherland (manager), Allan "Scotty" Davidson (captain), and George Richardson (president).

Both Davidson and Richardson lost their lives serving Canada in the First World War. To honour their memory and that of all young players who served, James T. Sutherland helped establish the Memorial Cup in 1919; a trophy that 61 junior hockey teams from across Canada still play for to this day.

Today, the FHC logo stands as a powerful symbol of that legacy-representing the origins of junior hockey, the sacrifices made by its early heroes, and Kingston's lasting place in the history of the game.







