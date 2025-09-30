Fronts this Week: Home Cooking Is on the Menu this Week with Two Home Games Coming Up

Published on September 30, 2025

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, October 3rd - vs Oshawa Generals - Presented by: Scotiabank

The big story coming out of this past weekend is Matthew Minchak. In his first OHL start, Minchak made 42 saves in a 2-1 win in North Bay on Sunday afternoon. With two games on home ice this weekend, we'll see if Minchak gets an extended look between the pipes starting with Friday night against the Oshawa Generals.

The Generals come to town this Friday night with revenge certainly on their mind. Your Kingston Frontenacs played spoiler in the Generals home opener two weeks ago, coming from behind in an epic third period comeback. The Generals held a 2-1 lead with ten minutes left in the third period but the Frontenacs stormed back to win 5-2.

The Generals may have reinforcements this time around as three players are still away at NHL training camps. Captain Ben Danford (TOR) and Simon Wang (SJ) could be back by the weekend to help solidify the Generals blueline. Beckett Sennecke is still at Anaheim Ducks camp, but he's making quite the impression to the Ducks brass and may get an extended look in the NHL.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Beckett Sennecke (ANA)*

Owen Griffin (CBJ)

Simon Wang (SJ)*

Ben Danford (TOR)*

Brooks Rogowski (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Sam Roberts (16th overall pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

* - currently away at NHL training camp

Sunday, October 5th - vs Erie Otters - Presented by: Scotiabank

After doing battle with the Oshawa Generals on Friday night the Frontenacs host the Erie Otters for the first and only time on home ice this season. The Otters head into the weekend in the basement of the OHL's Western Conference with a 1-3 record. The Otters are being led by former Frontenacs forward Gabriel Frasca, who has six points in their first four games. The Frontenacs have a 2-1 record in the last three years when the Otters come to town.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Ty Henry (CHI)

Jake Murray (12th overall pick in 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

Gabriel Frasca (former member of the Frontenacs)

