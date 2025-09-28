Kingston Looks to Rebound in North Bay against the Troops

Published on September 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are back in action this afternoon for a 2:00 PM puck drop as they welcome the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action. After a busy weekend schedule, the black and gold will look to build on their momentum in front of the home crowd.

One of the biggest storylines heading into today's game is the play of centreman Tyler Hopkins, who turned in a stellar performance on Friday night, recording a three-point outing to help fuel the Frontenacs' offense. Hopkins has been making his presence felt at both ends of the ice, and Kingston will be counting on him once again against an improved North Bay squad.

The Battalion enter today's game as one of the most disciplined and structured teams in the Eastern Conference, known for their physical play and defensive systems. For the Frontenacs, success will come from speed through the neutral zone, winning puck battles, and capitalizing on scoring opportunities when they present themselves.

Kingston will look to their depth to make an impact, with contributions expected up and down the lineup. A strong start will be crucial in setting the tone. Special teams could also play a major role, as the Frontenacs will aim to generate pressure on the power play while staying disciplined to avoid giving the Battalion chances on the man advantage.

Kingston looks to make a statement against the Battalion and get back in the win column with Hopkins leading the charge. The Frontenacs will be ready to battle when the puck drops this afternoon in North Bay.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Kieren Dervin (#9)

After an underwhelming return to the lineup on Friday night on home ice, Dervin will look to respond in a big way this afternoon. The Vancouver Canucks third rounder from this past NHL Draft has high expectations for himself in his first full season with the black and gold; and Friday night didn't live up to that. After a busy week of travel and a quick turnaround into game action, keep an eye on Dervin to settle back in to the lineup this afternoon and impact the game in ways only he can.

North Bay - Parker Vaughan (#16)

The 2026 NHL Draft eligible forward was a big piece of the Battalion rebuild as he was acquired from the Barrie Colts at last year's trade deadline. Vaughan is a power forward that can really shoot the puck. Vaughan is expected to be a key part of the Battalion offence this season as he looks to make a name for himself among NHL scouts.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







