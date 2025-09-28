IceDogs Improve to 3-1 After Perfect Michigan Road Trip

September 28, 2025

ST CATHARINES, Ont. - The Niagara IceDogs returned from their annual Michigan road trip with a pair of victories, edging the Saginaw Spirit in a shootout Friday before shutting out the Flint Firebirds 4-0 Saturday.

The wins improved Niagara's record to 3-1. At the time of publication, the IceDogs sit atop the Eastern Conference with six points.

The weekend marked the return of three NHL prospects to the lineup: Kevin He (Winnipeg Jets), who posted one goal and one assist; Ethan Czata (Tampa Bay Lightning), who tallied three goals and two assists; and Riley Patterson, who recorded four assists after recently signing an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

Overage goaltender Charlie Robertson also stood tall between the pipes. The London, Ont., native turned aside 33 shots for the shutout in Flint and stopped 33 of 37 in Saginaw. The games marked Robertson's return to the crease after undergoing two hip surgeries last year.

Head coach Krys Barch praised Robertson's perseverance in an interview with BPSN's Bill Potrecz.

"I think that the recovery from the hip surgeries, there is a mental fortitude to coming back from injury and an injury of that magnitude," Barch said. "Honestly, it's just great to see a young man of high character be rewarded. And it's not rewarded, it's more of a return on investment for himself in regard to the work that he's put in both physically and mentally, and it shows in his play."

"That goal on that first shift doesn't deter him. He stayed focused, positive, and put a real solid effort forward. I think he's an individual that our players really proved to us they really wanted to play hard in front of," Barch added.

Czata led the way offensively in Saginaw with two goals and an assist, while Ryan Roobroeck and Hayden Reid also chipped in. Roobroeck, Czata, Patterson and He, with the winner, scored in the shootout.

In Flint, Czata, He, Grayson Tiller and Judd Knauft - who notched his first OHL goal in front of more than 120 friends and family - provided the offence.

"I thought the group came together with what we've worked on the last three weeks," Barch told Armchair GM's Sports Network reporter Brandon Caputo. "Getting the players back in the mix was a huge boost for us."

The IceDogs continue their road swing this week, visiting Windsor on Thursday and Sarnia on Friday before returning home Sunday to host the Barrie Colts.

