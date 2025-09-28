Firebirds Beaten in Sarnia, 7-4

Published on September 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds defenseman Darels Uljanskis (right) vs. the Sarnia Sting

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images) Flint Firebirds defenseman Darels Uljanskis (right) vs. the Sarnia Sting(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)

SARNIA, Ont. - The Sarnia Sting jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never trailed as they went on to beat the Flint Firebirds, 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Rookie forward Charlie Murata recorded two assists in the loss for the Firebirds.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Sting opened the scoring in the first period when Cameron Aucoin carried the puck down the left wing and ripped a shot that beat Mason Courville on the blocker side. They added to that lead two minutes later as Jack Van Volsen stuffed a backhander home from the front of the net. Carson Hall then cashed in with a wrist shot and Sarnia's lead grew to three.

The Sting made it 4-0 in the second after Ryan Brown set up Beckham Edwards for a back door tap in, but the Firebirds quickly responded with a pair of goals. First, Josh Colosimo fired a snap shot from the left circle that beat Evan Maillet. Then, Matthew Wang hammered a one-timer from the slot that caromed off Maillet's blocker and in to cut the Sting lead to 4-2.

Sarnia got another goal from Van Volsen though less than two minutes after Wang's tally. Flint managed to cut the deficit back to two with a late second period goal as Wang set up Alex Kostov in front of the net following a won faceoff in the attacking zone to make the score 5-3.

That was as close as the Firebirds would get though; Sarnia struck for two goals in the third from Ben Pickell and Matthew Manza. Chase Hull netted his third of the season for the Firebirds late in the third, but Flint came up short and ultimately fell, 7-4.

The Firebirds moved to 1-2-0-0 in the loss while the Sting improved to 2-2-0-0 with their win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Charlie Murata recorded two assists for his first career multi-point game...Mason Courville made 23 saves on 30 shots in his OHL debut...both Alex Kostov and Matthew Wang finished with a goal and an assist.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds hit the road on Friday to take on the London Knights. Puck drop at Canada Life Place is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.