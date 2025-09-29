Spitfires Stay Hot with 4-1 Win over Generals

Published on September 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

September 28, 2025 - The Windsor Spitfires used a fast start and a balanced offensive effort to roll past the Oshawa Generals 4-1 on Saturday night at the Tribute Communities Centre.

It didn't take long for the Spitfires to open the scoring. Just 3:39 into the opening period, Jean-Christoph Lemieux finished off a crisp passing sequence from Ethan Garden and Ethan Belchetz to give Windsor the early edge.

The pressure didn't let up. Midway through the frame, Cole Dubowsky found the back of the net for his first goal of his career, firing home a quick shot off a rebound from Garden and Carson Woodall at 13:48. The goal would stand as the eventual game-winner.

Before the period was done, Oshawa cut the lead in half. Rookie Sam Roberts jumped into the rush and snapped home his third of the year at 16:16, set up by Owen Griffin. The Spitfires headed to the intermission with a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Oshawa tried to claw back in the second period, but Windsor's structure held firm. Goaltending and tight defensive play kept the Generals at bay as the Spitfires protected their lead.

In the third, Belchetz provided the insurance marker at 13:02, taking a pass from Garden and wiring home his second of the season to make it 4-1. Garden capped off a stellar night with a late empty-net goal, assisted by Lemieux and Beksultan Makysh, putting the game out of reach.

Garden was the offensive engine all night, finishing with a goal and three assists in a four-point performance.

The Spitfires now shift their focus to a busy stretch on the schedule as they look to keep their winning ways going.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday at home vs the Niagara IceDogs.







