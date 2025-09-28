Game Day, Game 3, Firebirds at Sting - 2:05 p.m.

Published on September 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 3 - Firebirds at Sting

Progressive Auto Sales Arena

Sarnia, Ontario

2:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds outshot the Niagara IceDogs, 33-24 but Charlie Robertson recorded a 33-save shutout as the IceDogs beat the Firebirds, 4-0 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Mason Vaccari made 20 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

REINFORCEMENTS: Five Firebirds who had been away at NHL training camps made their season debut during Saturday's loss to the Niagara IceDogs. Flint regained the services of Jimmy Lombardi (Los Angeles Kings), Alex Kostov (Nashville Predators), Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning), Darels Uljanskis (Anaheim Ducks) and Rylan Fellinger (Toronto Maple Leafs). Nathan Aspinall is the only Firebird who was away at an NHL camp who has yet to debut but he was reassigned from New York Rangers training camp on Saturday afternoon.

THE STING THUS FAR: Sarnia dropped its first two games of the season, falling 8-1 to the Windsor Spitfires and then 5-2 to the Soo Greyhounds. Sarnia earned its first win of the season on Friday night with a 6-1 win over the Sudbury Wolves on home ice. The Sting had Saturday night off before hosting the Firebirds on Sunday.

HATS OFF: Jeremy Martin's hat trick in Flint's season-opening win in Saginaw was the first of his OHL career. The third-year forward managed a natural hat trick as he netted three goals unanswered, swinging the score from a 4-2 deficit to a 5-4 lead. Martin had previously recorded one two-goal game, which came during his rookie year.

A DIVISION CLASH: Sunday is the first of eight games scheduled between Sarnia and Flint. The Sting are tied for the Firebirds most frequent opponent as they play both Sarnia and the Saginaw Spirit eight times each. Flint is 40-28-3-1 all-time against Sarnia and is 17-16-2-1 on the road.

ODDS AND ENDS: Sunday's game is the first of 11 that the Firebirds will play on a Sunday this season. Flint went 1-7-0-0 on Sundays during the 2024-25 season...the Firebirds were 1-2-0-1 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena last season and 5-2-0-1 overall against the Sting....Flint went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill on Saturday night and is now 9-for-9 on the PK this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will hit the road on Friday night to take on the London Knights. Puck drop at Canada Life Place is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.