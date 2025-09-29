Spitfires Strike in the Second to Defeat Colts 3-1

Published on September 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







BARRIE, ONT. - A dominant second period and stellar goaltending from Joey Costanzo powered the Windsor Spitfires to a 3-1 road victory over the Barrie Colts on Saturday night at Sadlon Arena.

After a scoreless opening frame, Windsor found its offensive spark midway through the second period. Carter Hicks led the charge, scoring the power play, wiring a shot past Barrie netminder Ben Hrebik.

Just a few minutes later, Beksultan Makysh scored twice in quick succession to break the game open. His second came off a slick feed from Ethan Garden, who set up both Hicks and Makysh's markers on the night.

The Colts pushed back hard in the third period and finally got on the board courtesy of Gabriel Eliasson, but Windsor's defense stood tall the rest of the way. Costanzo was rock solid between the pipes, turning aside 31 of 32 shots to secure the win.

Hrebik made 26 saves on 29 shots for Barrie in the loss.

Windsor was outshot by Barrie 32-29 overall, but controlled much of the play in the second before tightening up defensively in the final frame.

With the win, Windsor improves to 4-0 to start the regular season. The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow in Oshawa.







