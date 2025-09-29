Attack Stay Hot, Beat Colts 5-4, Improve to 4-0 on Season

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack continued their hot play to start the regular season defeating the Barrie Colts 5-4 on Sunday afternoon, improving to 4-0 on the season. It was truly a team effort, with Jake Crawford, Pierce Mbuyi, Nicholas Sykora, Michael Dec all registering goals as well as 16-year rookie Landon Jackman who registered his first OHL goal in his first OHL game. The Colts responded with goals from Ethan Armstrong, Jaiden Newton, Carter Lowe and Calvin Crombie.

The Attack got off to a quick start on Sunday with a Nicholas Sykora goal just 1:34 into the game. Harry Nansi and Jake Crawford did some work down low and were able to find Sykora out front who then deked out the Barrie goalkeeper to make it 1-0. Barrie responded four minutes later when Jaiden Newton was the recipient of a pass off a failed Attack clearing attempt. Newton had the team and space in the high slot beating Koprowski to tie the game. Owen Sound was determined to head into the first intermission with a lead in hand and capitalized on a power play with just under 3 minuets left in the period when Michael Dec put one past Alvin Jaswal to make it 2-1 Attack.

For the second consecutive game the middle frame turned into an onslaught of offence for both sides. The Colts were first to hit the scoreboard in the 2nd period with Carter Lowe able to register a shorthanded marker that was followed by a Calvin Crombie goal to give them the lead. The Attack would then answer with 2 of their own just two minuets apart with Pierce Mbuyi grabbing his first of the year while Jake Crawford registered his third of the weekend to give the Attack the lead late in the period. Barrie was not going to fold that easy, answer with a goal by Ethan Armstrong to tie the game at 4-4 just 30 seconds later. With the game tied and four minutes left in the middle frame Noah Nelson wins the puck battle behind the Colts net which allowed rookie forward Max Delisle to grab the puck and quickly get it to fellow rookie forward Landon Jackman who roofed it over the glove of Jaswal for the eventual game winning goal and his first career goal in the OHL.

Trenten Bennett came on in relief midway through the second period and registered the win.

The Owen Sound Attack will now prepare for a 3 games in 3 days weekend that will see them take on three Western Conference rivals, starting with the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium with game time set for 7pm. The Attack will then return home on Saturday afternoon to take on the Saginaw Spirt at 4pm at the Bayshore before closing out the weekend on an Investment Planning Counsel Sunday against the Windsor Spitfires at 2pm.

