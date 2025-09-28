Frontenacs Win and Matt Minchak Shines in OHL Debut

The Frontenacs hit the road Sunday afternoon and headed north for a battle with the North Bay Battalion.

The first period was full of just that Sunday, Firsts. Matt Minchak got his first career OHL start and looked comfortable right away, turning away 10 of the 11 Battalion shots on goal. At the other end, the Frontenacs offence looked sharp. Jacob Battaglia got his second goal in as many games on the power play, and at the end of the Frame, Vancouver Canucks draft pick Kieren Dervin snuck his first goal of the season past Battalion goalie, Jack Lisson. 2-1, the Frontenacs lead after 20 minutes.

Matt Minchak continued to impress in the middle frame. The rookie goaltender was the backbone of the Frontenacs, turning away all 16 shots he faced in the second period. Offensively, the Fronts were able to muster 11 shots on goal but were unable to find the back of the net against Lisson. No change in score after 40 minutes.

The story stayed the same in the third period. Minchak continued to be impressive for Kingston. The 18-year-old made another 16 stops in the final frame, boosting the Frontenacs to their 2nd straight road win. Final score from North day, 2-1 Kingston.

