Generals Host Spitfires on Terry O'Reilly Night

Published on September 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are back on home ice, hosting the Windsor Spitfires for the first and only time this season.

Before the action begins, the Generals will honor Terry O'Reilly in his Jersey Retirement Ceremony. O'Reilly played three seasons for Oshawa before becoming one of the greatest Boston Bruins to hit the ice. Tonight, Terry's #17 takes its rightful spot in the rafters as he becomes the ninth General to have their number retired.

O'Reilly's ceremony aside, there will be an intriguing matchup to follow. The Gens are coming off their first win of the season in Guelph Friday night, where they got the offense rolling in a 7-1 rout of the Storm.

Owen Griffin and Zack Sandhu each recorded two points in their returns to the lineup, including two goals for Griffin. Luke Posthumus is also coming off a two-goal performance and Jalen Lobo registered three points, including his first OHL goal.

Oshawa will be in for a test, however, as the Spitfires come in undefeated in their first four contests. Windsor's success has come from their offensive firepower, with 19 goals in their first four games of the season. Wingers Cole Davis and Beksultan Makysh, as well as fourth-year defender, Carson Woodall each have six points in their first four games.

With a high-end talent aplenty, Windsor looks to be another dominant force in the Western Conference this season. They look to avenge a heartbreaking second-round defeat at the hands of the Kitchener Rangers in last year's playoffs.

The teams split their two-game season series last year. The Spitfires took the first matchup on Thanksgiving Day last year 5-2, but Oshawa got their revenge at the TTC 4-1 in their second meeting. The Gens have won their past three home games against Windsor dating back to 2023.

Up to three goals in his first three games, look for Posthumus to make another impact offensively for the Gens. He has quickly shown off his wicked release, especially in Friday's game in Guelph, and has proven to be a pure threat when he finds open ice.

On the other side, watch out for Ethan Belchetz, the former first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Eligible for this year's NHL Draft, the Spitfires' big power-forward, who skates well, has slick hands and is always a threat in front of the net, is poised for a break-out season.

Terry O'Reilly's Jersey Retirement Ceremony will start at 6:05 pm, with puck drop following immediately after.







