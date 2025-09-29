Generals Downed 4-1 by Spitfires on Terry O'Reilly Night

Oshawa, On. - After earning their first victory of the season Friday, the Oshawa Generals returned home and were handed a 4-1 loss to the Windsor Spitfires.

After honouring Terry O'Reilly with a heartwarming jersey retirement ceremony before the game, the Generals would not get the start they wanted as Windsor captured the lead 3:39 into the contest. On a two-on-one rush from the near-side, Ethan Garden fed Jean-Christoph Lemieux, who one-timed it past Jaden Cholette from the side of the net.

A few minutes after, Owen Griffin would be rewarded a penalty shot after a breakaway attempt. Griffin tried to cut in and tuck it past the left pad of Michael Newlove, but he would be stopped by the Windsor goaltender to keep it 1-0.

Later in the first, Garden would lead Windsor on another rush into the Oshawa zone, and after taking a shot from his off-wing, Cole Dubowsky got in behind the defense and stuffed home the loose puck for his first OHL goal, making it 2-0 for the Spitfires.

Minutes after, Sam Roberts would get the Gens right back in it. After Griffin came up with the puck on the forecheck behind the net, he fed Roberts wide open in the slot and he ripped it past the blocker side of Newlove.

Trailing by just one heading into the middle frame, Oshawa had many looks to get the game tied, including two power play opportunities. However, despite outshooting Windsor through two periods, the Generals could not break through and went into the final 20 still trailing 2-1.

The third period would start with both teams exchanging chances, but neither side could get the next big goal within the first ten minutes thanks in part to the solid performances or Newlove and Cholette, who made his first start in front of Gens Nation.

However, Ethan Belchetz would get the next goal for the Spitfires with just under seven minutes left as he criss-crossed with Garden at the Oshawa line and snapped it from the right face-off circle over the left-handed blocker of Cholette.

In a last-minute effort to get a couple, the Generals pulled Cholette for the extra man. Ethan Garden iced the game for Windsor soon after, potting an empty netter from the slot for his fourth point of the evening.

The Generals, who dressed eleven forwards and seven defensemen for this game, put up a valiant effort against a tough opponent in Windsor, but will have to wait another day for their first win on home ice.

The two clubs will meet again in the short future in a Thanksgiving matinee in Windsor on October 13th. The Generals will have five more games before then, including three in a busy schedule next week.

Oshawa will be on the road in Kingston Friday and Barrie Saturday, followed by a matchup with the Saginaw Spirit Sunday, October 5th back at the TTC. For single-game tickets for the next home game, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

WSR 1st Goal: Jean-Christoph Lemieux (3) from Ethan Garden and Ethan Belchetz at 3:39

WSR 2nd Goal: Cole Dubowsky (1) from Ethan Garden and Carson Woodall at 13:48

OSH 1st Goal: Sam Roberts (3) from Owen Griffin at 16:16

2nd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

3rd Period Scoring:

WSR 3rd Goal: Ethan Belchetz (2) from Ethan Garden and Nathan Gaymes at 13:02

WSR 4th Goal (EN): Ethan Garden (2) from Jean-Christoph Lemieux and Beksultan Makysh at 18:36

WSR Power Play: 0/5

OSH Power Play: 0/4

Michael Newlove (WSR): 35 saves on 36 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 23 saves on 26 shots







