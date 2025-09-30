Spitfires' Joey Costanzo Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on September 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, a .980 save percentage and one shutout.

Costanzo turned in a 17-save shutout on Thursday as the Spitfires defeated the Sudbury Wolves 4-0 at the WFCU Centre. He was back in the crease on Saturday night in Barrie, earning second star honours with 31 saves as the Spitfires defeated the Colts 3-1. Barrie outshot Windsor 20-3 in the third period, with Costanzo turning aside 19 of those attempts.

A 20-year-old from Toronto, Costanzo is embarking on this fifth OHL season, coming off a 2024-25 campaign that saw him go 34-10-3-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .892 save percentage over 51 games. His 73 career wins as a Spitfire are the third-most in franchise history behind Michael DiPietro and Andrew Engelage. Costanzo recently attended Philadelphia Flyers training camp. He was Niagara's second round (23rd overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)







