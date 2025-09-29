Bulldogs' Caleb Malhotra Named OHL Rookie of the Week
Published on September 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that NHL Draft eligible Brantford Bulldogs forward Caleb Malhotra is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording five points in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sudbury Wolves.
Malhotra teamed-up with fellow newcomer Cooper Dennis at the TD Civic Centre, scoring twice while adding three assists as the Bulldogs beat Sudbury to improve to 2-0-1-0 on the season. The 6-foot-2, 182Ib. centreman scored the deciding goal on the power play with 2:55 remaining in the second period and would later set up Adam Benak's first OHL goal on the penalty kill late in the third.
Malhotra, from Toronto, is Brantford's early-season scoring leader with eight points (3-5-8) through his first three games. The Bulldogs acquired Malhotra from the Kingston Frontenacs in a trade on Sept. 12, 2024 after he was originally selected eighth overall by Kingston in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Malhotra spent 2024-25 with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs, producing 26 points (8-18-26) over 44 games. The Vaughan Kings AAA graduate is committed to Boston University (NCAA).
2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week
Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)
Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)
