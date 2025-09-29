Bulldogs' Caleb Malhotra Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Published on September 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that NHL Draft eligible Brantford Bulldogs forward Caleb Malhotra is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording five points in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sudbury Wolves.

Malhotra teamed-up with fellow newcomer Cooper Dennis at the TD Civic Centre, scoring twice while adding three assists as the Bulldogs beat Sudbury to improve to 2-0-1-0 on the season. The 6-foot-2, 182Ib. centreman scored the deciding goal on the power play with 2:55 remaining in the second period and would later set up Adam Benak's first OHL goal on the penalty kill late in the third.

Malhotra, from Toronto, is Brantford's early-season scoring leader with eight points (3-5-8) through his first three games. The Bulldogs acquired Malhotra from the Kingston Frontenacs in a trade on Sept. 12, 2024 after he was originally selected eighth overall by Kingston in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Malhotra spent 2024-25 with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs, producing 26 points (8-18-26) over 44 games. The Vaughan Kings AAA graduate is committed to Boston University (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.