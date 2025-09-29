Colts Battle Windsor and Owen Sound

Published on September 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts wrapped up a busy weekend with back-to-back games, first hosting the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday before heading out on their first official road trip of the season to Owen Sound on Sunday.

On home ice at the Sadlon Arena, the Colts fought hard but fell 3-1 to Windsor. Defenceman Gabriel Eliasson (#78) notched his first goal of the season, with helpers from Jaiden Newton (#84) and Calvin Crombie (#14). In the net, Ben Hrebik stood tall and kept the game within reach, finishing the night with 26 saves.

Sunday's matchup in Owen Sound proved to be a high-energy, back-and-forth affair that saw plenty of offence from the Colts. Jaiden Newton (#84) opened the scoring with his first of the season, assisted by Alex Assadourian (#9). Carter Lowe (#85) followed up with his second of the year, set up by Kashawn Aitcheson (#77) and Brad Gardiner (#25).

The Colts kept pressing, with Calvin Crombie (#14) striking shorthanded for his second of the season after a strong setup from Aitcheson and Assadourian. Ethan Armstrong (#23) rounded out Barrie's scoring with his first of the campaign, assisted once again by Gardiner. Between the pipes, Arvin Jaswal battled hard and turned aside key chances to keep the Colts within striking distance, but Barrie ultimately came up just short in a 5-4 final.

The Colts will look to build on this momentum when they return to home ice on Thursday, October 2nd, to face the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at Sadlon Arena at 7:00pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.