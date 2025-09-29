Rangers Prospect Alex Forrest Named GOHL Prospect of the Week
Published on September 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Kitchener Rangers defence prospect Alex Forrest of the Cambridge RedHawks is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording five points over his first two games in the GOHL.
The 16-year-old defenceman found the back of the net in his GOHL debut on Thursday, helping the RedHawks defeat the host Ayr Centennials 7-3. He helped Cambridge hang-up a crooked number at home against the Welland Jr. Canadians on Saturday, posting four assists in a 15-2 triumph as the RedHawks improved to a perfect 6-0 to start the year.
A native of Grimsby, ON, Forrest was chosen by the Rangers with the second round (24th overall) pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The 5-foot-11, 157Ib. left-shot blueliner recorded one assist over five preseason games with Kitchener and appeared in the club's first two games of the regular season. He registered 39 points (10-29-39) over 34 games with the OMHA's Oakville Rangers U16 AAA team last season, before joining the GOHL's St. Catharines Falcons to post four points (1-3-4) over 13 games during their playoff run last spring.
2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week
Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)
Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)
