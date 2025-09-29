Jake Crawford Named Attack Player of the Week
Published on September 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Attack announced Jake Crawford as their player of the week, Monday September 29. After a tremendous week of on-ice battling with the Kitchener Rangers and Barrie Colts, Crawford finished the week with 3 goals.
The Barrie, ON native was first drafted by Owen Sound as a 2nd round pick (#33) during the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft. Being with the team now for his third season, Crawford has been a key voice for team's leadership on and off ice. Named as an Assisting Captain for the Attack during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 season Crawford has become a fan favourite.
A total of 126 games, 17 goals, 24 assists and 41 points recorded for the 6-foot-3 forward with more to come this season.
