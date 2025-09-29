Saturday Is the Annual Food Drive Game for Guelph Food Bank Sponsored by Brett Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford

Published on September 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Saturday, October 4th is our annual Food Drive for Guelph Food bank sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford as the London Knights visit the Sleeman Centre for the first of three visits.

When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand to collect your much-needed non-perishable food items in support of the Guelph Food Bank. For every item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket that will be entered into a draw for the chance to win 1 of 10 great prizes totalling $500.00.

Last season Storm fans showed their generosity by donating approximately 2300 pounds of food for families in the Guelph community.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

