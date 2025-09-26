Game Day - September 26 - OSH at GUE
Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm are back at the Sleeman Centre as the Oshawa General roll into town for the only time during the regular season.
Get ready to light up the Sleeman Centre with the Freedom Mobile "Bring the Lightning to the Storm" pre-game light show, new this season! Download the Stadium FX app on the App Store or Google Play, once downloaded listen for the in-arena announcement, open the application, and click "Live" on the left-side dashboard, once you're connected hold your phone in the air!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
31st overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Registered a career high 70 points points (37 goals, 22 assists) in 68 games last season
Named the 34th captain in Storm history
Drafted in the 7th round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars
Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals
Luke Posthumus
7th round pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Registered 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) through 6 games during the pre-season
Had the first goal of the season for the Oshawa Generals
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, October 3rd - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Friday, October 4th - London Knights @ Guelph Storm 4:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
