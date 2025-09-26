Game Day - September 26 - OSH at GUE

Published on September 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm are back at the Sleeman Centre as the Oshawa General roll into town for the only time during the regular season.

Get ready to light up the Sleeman Centre with the Freedom Mobile "Bring the Lightning to the Storm" pre-game light show, new this season! Download the Stadium FX app on the App Store or Google Play, once downloaded listen for the in-arena announcement, open the application, and click "Live" on the left-side dashboard, once you're connected hold your phone in the air!

Click here for tonight's Know Before You Go!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

31st overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Registered a career high 70 points points (37 goals, 22 assists) in 68 games last season

Named the 34th captain in Storm history

Drafted in the 7th round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars

Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals

Luke Posthumus

7th round pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Registered 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) through 6 games during the pre-season

Had the first goal of the season for the Oshawa Generals

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, October 3rd - Saginaw Spirit @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Friday, October 4th - London Knights @ Guelph Storm 4:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

