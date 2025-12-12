Testa Piles up 4 Points in 8-4 Bulldogs Win in Erie

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Opening a 3-in-4 weekend the Brantford Bulldogs made their way to the Erie Insurance Arena to meet the Otters in the first of four meetings on the season. The Bulldogs were without the services of Adam Benak, Adam Jiricek & Vladimir Dravecky who were on their way to Czechia camp for the World Junior Hockey Championships.

The Otters got off to a fast start at 3:49 when Alex Misiak's initial drive was kicked aside by David Egorov but landed right for McLean Agrette to stash in his 6th of the season for a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs equalized at 6:25 when Cam Hankai threw a crushing hit in the right-wing circle of the Otters zone, freeing the puck for Jett Luchanko who fed Hankai in space, his initial shot was stopped but Caleb Malhotra batted in the rebound for his 14th of the season knotting the game 1-1. At 8:34 of the frame the Bulldogs took their first lead, Owen Protz sent the puck ahead on the left-wing side for Cooper Dennis who fed Marek Vanacker in the slot to rocket home his 25th of the season for the 2-1 lead. Fighting back at 11:02 on the power- play Michael D'Alessio stepped into the left circle to find Alex Misiak in the right-circle with a nice set up where Misiak hammered the puck off the back bar for his 5th of the season, knotting the game 2-2. Taking the lead right back at 14:34, Owen Protz sent Nikolas Rossetto ahead off the left side on a 2-on-1 with Parker Holmes where Rossetto sent the towering Holmes down the slot to record his 2nd of the season on a top corner snipe over Charlie Burns and a 3-2 Bulldogs lead they would take down the tunnel.

The offensive outburst continued into the middle frame with the Bulldogs on the power- play at 6:38. Caleb Malhotra, from the bottom of the left circle, fed Jett Luchanko turning through the right circle where Luchanko saw Marek Vanacker's stick come open i n the crease setting the puck for Vanacker to tip in for his 2nd of the game and 26th of the season and a 4-2 Bulldogs lead. The hosts fought back again at 12:58 with Gabriel Frasca recording his 14th of the season to pull the Otters within one but it was all Bulldogs from there. At 15:20, Nikolas Rossetto set the puck for David Buchman in the Bulldogs zone, the rookie defenseman sent a picture-perfect breakaway pass to Luca Testa, splitting two Otters defenders. Testa dragged the puck across the front of B urns' goal to his backhand where he put it off the back bar for his 8th of the season and a 5-3 Bulldogs lead. At 18:46, Testa went right back to work after Jake O'Brien was pinned to the end wall, the captain somehow made an incredible pass to the slot for Testa to one-time his 2nd of the game & 9th of the season for a 6-3 Bulldogs lead. Before the frame was out, at 19:59, Zack Sandhu laid the puck for Luca Testa to find Ben Danford coming off the right point. Danford with time running out banked the puck off Oliver Turner and into the Otters net for his 2nd of the season and 1st as a Bulldog for a 7-3 lead through 40 minutes.

Noah Erliden replaced Charlie Burns between the pipes for the Otters to start the third but on the first shot he faced coming in, Jett Luchanko set the puck for Luca Testa low on the right-wing side where Testa turned it to the net front for Cooper Dennis to pick through Erliden's five -hole for his 16th of the season at 1:24 and a 8-3 lead, the assist counted Testa's 4th point of the game and Luchanko's 3rd. Ty Cooper recorded his 1st in the OHL 2:02 to close the gap to 8-4 but with David Egorov making 35 s tops on the night, it's as close as the Otters would get with the Bulldogs collecting an 8-4 victory.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday night, December 13th visiting the Peterborough Petes at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for a 7:05 puck drop.







