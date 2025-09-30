Firebirds Weekly Roundup, September 22-28

FLINT - The Firebirds entered the week with a 1-0-0-0 record after defeating their in-state rivals in Saginaw on September 20. After falling behind 3-0 through the opening 5:12 of play, Flint fought back to win 6-5 in overtime fueled by Jeremy Martin's first-career hat trick. It was the largest comeback by the club since March 24, 2023. This week, they faced two new opponents starting with the Niagara IceDogs on home ice Saturday evening.

The Firebirds fell behind early versus the Dogs in their home opener Saturday, but were unable to muster the offense necessary to launch another comeback. Judd Knauft, who hails from nearby Fenton, Mich., and is the son of Lorne Knauft, a former member of the Flint Generals, scored his first career goal for Niagara in the opening frame. Despite outshooting the visitors 33-24, overage goaltender Charlie Robertson recorded his first shutout of the season and fifth of his career by turning aside all 33 shots faced.

The team travelled across the Blue Water Bridge to Sarnia on Sunday for a matinee matchup with the Sting. Once again, the Birds trailed 3-0 in the first period, and then 4-0 early in the second. Josh Colosimo netted his first of the campaign, followed by Matthew Wang's second to cut the deficit to 4-2. Alex Kostov later potted his first of the season and newcomer Chase Hull scored his third en route to an eventual 7-4 defeat at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Mason Courville stopped 23 of 30 shots faced in his OHL debut between the pipes. Wang (1G, 1A), Kostov (1G, 1A), and rookie Charlie Murata (2A) each finished with two points in the contest.

The Firebirds were narrowly outshot 54-52 across the two-game span this week. They won 54 of 120 faceoffs. The penalty kill was successful on six of seven chances (85.7%). Flint finished the week scoreless on eight power-play opportunities.

LEADERBOARD

Wang leads all Firebirds with five points (3 G, 2 A) through three games. Chase Hull and Jeremy Martin have three points from three goals each, and rookie Charlie Murata is tied with them thanks to a trio of assists. Niagara Falls, Ont. native Dryden Allen paces the defenders with two points (2A).

COMING UP

The Firebirds travel to Wang's hometown of London, Ont. on Friday to battle the Knights, who are off to an 0-4 start this season. Fans can follow the action from London on Friday evening via Mixlr. Brian Gardner will bring you the play-by-play action beginning with the pre-game show 15 minutes before puck-drop at 6:45 p.m. The club returns home for a rematch with the Sting on Saturday, also with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

