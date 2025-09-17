Wolves Sign Berehowsky, Connors and Martin Ahead of Season Opener

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are excited to announce that the club has signed forward Daniel Berehowsky, defenceman Jayden Connors and defenceman Hudson Martin ahead of the 2025/26 OHL season.

Daniel Berehowsky joined the club as a free agent invite, playing four games in the preseason. Son of assistant coach Drake Berehowsky, he notched a power-play marker in his first preseason game against the Soo Greyhounds, and finished his preseason with an assist against the Kingston Frontenacs this past Sunday.

Jayden Connors was a fourth round selection of the club in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The Scarborough, Ontario native appeared in one game with the Wolves during the 2024/25 season. He returned to this season's camp and appeared in four preseason games, including a two-assist outing against the Kingston Frontenacs.

Hudson Martin signs with the team after being selected in the 13th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by the Sudbury Wolves. He won the NOJHL with the Greater Sudbury Cubs in his 2023/24 season, and spent his 2024/25 season with the Collingwood Blues of the OJHL. Appearing in three preseason games, Hudson, along with Daniel and Jayden, sign with the Pack.

"All three players have come to camp in great shape and have all been a steady positive influence on and off the ice," expressed Rob Papineau, Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves. "They all bring a level of poise and maturity to our team. We would like to welcome Daniel, Jayden, and Hudson to the team."

The Sudbury Wolves season kicks off this Friday, September 19th, as the Wolves face the rival North Bay Battalion at 7:05pm on home ice.

