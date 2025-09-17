Barrie Colts Expand Sports Science Partnership with M2M

The OHL Barrie Colts are excited to announce an expansion of their industry leading Sports Science & High-Performance Department, designed to elevate player performance and development.

The new addition to the team this year is Andrew Crome, who will be the Colts Mental Performance Coach. "We always talk about sports being 90% mental focus so we wanted to bring that element into the program that we provide our players. Our goal is to have a complete package to develop our players in all aspects both on and off the ice. Adding Andrew to our team helps us achieve that goal", said Marty Williamson, Vice President-General Manager of the Colts.

Rick Schaly will continue to lead as the High-Performance Director. With extensive expertise in injury treatment, rehabilitation, orthopaedic bracing, sport performance, and strength and conditioning, Rick brings a wealth of experience to the role. His background includes years as an OHL referee, international assignments as a Level 6 official, and a role as an NCAA scout, complementing his comprehensive hockey coaching experience.

Greg Eskedjian returns as the Sport Science Director. He holds a degree in Sports Medicine, a Master's in Nutrition, and a Diploma in Sports Nutrition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Greg serves as the Director of High Performance and Sport Science at Mind to Muscle and is also a Professor of Fitness, Health, and Nutrition at Georgian College.

Isaiah Moreira has been appointed as the team's Strength Coach. Isaiah, who holds a degree in Kinesiology, a Diploma in Fitness and Health Promotion, and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (NSCA), will bring his expertise to the Colts. At Mind to Muscle, Isaiah is the Head Coach and Director of the M2M Summer Hockey Program, managing elite players from the NHL, AHL, OHL, and NCAA.

Sports Medicine/CBI will be the Official Sports Medicine Clinic, and Trainers Choice will provide the bracing. The partnership with Sports Medicine/CBI ensures that the Colts have access to top-tier medical care, including injury prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation services. Trainer's Choice, renowned for its innovative and high-quality orthopedic products, will supply custom bracing and support solutions. These products are specifically designed to enhance recovery and prevent injury, ensuring that players can perform at their best.







