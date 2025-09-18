2025-26 Season Preview: Flint Firebirds

Published on September 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







The Flint Firebirds (29-34-2-3) had their playoff hopes dashed early last spring, falling in the first round to the Kitchener Rangers. General Manager Dave McParlan was active once again over the offseason, adding a mix of veteran pieces designed to keep Flint competitive in the Western Conference.

The Firebirds made one of the biggest splashes of the summer by trading up to select Darels Uljanskis fifth overall in the CHL Import Draft. Along with strengthening their goaltending and blue line depth, the Firebirds also return offensive firepower in LA Kings prospect Jimmy Lombardi, who will be counted on to lead the attack.

With key upgrades across the lineup and a balance of experience and young talent, Flint has the potential to be one of the league's more intriguing teams to follow this season.

Recent Transactions

*- denotes conditional draft pick

DATE TEAM TRANSF. TO TEAM TRANSF.

Jun. 30 KGN Mason Vaccari FLNT FLNT 14 2026

FLNT 5 2026*

SAG 6 2026*

Jun. 30 GUE GUE 1 2025 Import FLNT FLNT 2 2025 Import

OSH 3 2026

PBO 6 2026

OSH 2 2027

OS 3 2028

Jun. 3 FLNT Sam McCue

FLNT 13 2026 BFD BRAM 2 2026

SBY 3 2026

BFD 5 2026

FLNT 3 2027

SAG 4 2027

BFD 6 2028

BFD 12 2029

Futures Watch - a list of some of the new faces fans should be keeping an eye on as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Five Questions Heading Into 2025-26:

After a first-round exit of the OHL Playoffs last spring, the Flint Firebirds enter the new season with some new faces and a lot to be excited about. To get a sense of what's ahead, we asked two media members who cover the team closely to weigh in on the biggest storylines for the upcoming season.

1. Who is your breakout candidate?

Brian Gardner (Play-by-play voice): Jeremy Martin - He plays a power forward's game, so another year of development, muscle and experience will do him well. And he has demonstrated his scoring touch, having scored 13 goals in his rookie season. If he starts fast and gets his confidence, it could be a very big year.

Jared Brown (Reporter, The Hockey News): Jimmy Lombardi - He scored 13 goals and 45 points last year. I think he smashes those numbers and eclipses around 70-80 points this year. The LA Kings prospect is arguably Flint's most talented player. He didn't put up gaudy offensive numbers last season, but he was a highly important player for the Firebirds, and I expect the numbers to inflate for the 2025-26 season.

2. What's the Firebirds' biggest question mark entering 2025-26?

Gardner: Special Teams - The power play struggled last season but has looked sharper in the preseason. The penalty kill really found its stride down the stretch after starting slow. Flint was one of the best penalty-killing teams in the second half of the season. If they can straighten out the power play and keep the penalty kill as it was down the stretch, they will be in good shape.

Brown: Who are their six best defensemen? The Firebirds are loaded on the blueline in terms of depth, but who will their top six be? I would assume one or two of their defensemen will want a trade at some point in the season due to a lack of ice time.

3. Who will the Firebirds' top NHL Draft prospect be by the end of the season?

Gardner: Luka Graziano - He is an older first-time eligible with the October '07 birthday, and this will be his first action in the OHL, but from the looks I've gotten at him during the preseason, I like what I see. He's good with the puck and can really move, and there is a lot of opportunity to earn minutes on the blue line with the departures of Blake Smith, Nolan Collins and Matthew Mania from last year's D corps.

Brown: Dryden Allen - While there are questions regarding who the six will be on their blueline, Allen should be a mainstay in their top-four and play around 20 minutes a night. He's a well-rounded two-way, puck-moving defenseman who has a lot of strengths in his game, but is missing an elite attribute.

4. Which new addition are you most excited to see?

Gardner: Darels Uljanskis - They made a big move to trade up and take him fifth overall in the CHL Import Draft. He's an Anaheim Ducks prospect and brings World Juniors experience with Latvia. From the early looks at him, it seems like he could be a difference maker on the back end.

Brown: Charlie Murata - The Firebirds' eighth-overall pick from 2025. He's the kind of player who can pop with one single play, showcasing his speed and skill off the rush. Murata will have to fight for his ice time in his rookie year, but I wouldn't be surprised if his role on the team increased in the second half once he gets acclimated to the league.

5. Who will the Firebirds' MVP be in 2025-26?

Gardner: Nathan Aspinall - I've really enjoyed watching Aspinall play the last couple of years, and I feel like he's primed for a huge season. He has added more muscle again this offseason, and even though his game isn't predicated on his size, the more weight you can hang on his 6'7 frame, the harder he's going to be to deal with in front of the net. He will be looked to as a veteran leader on this team. It's his fourth season, and he has the status of a drafted player hoping to earn his NHL ELC with the New York Rangers, and I feel that he'll step into that leadership role very nicely.

Brown: Jimmy Lombardi - He will be Flint's MVP this season, along with being a breakout candidate. He just looks primed and ready to become a player that opposing coaches circle on the lineup board before every game.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.