Colts Preseason: Weekend Recap

Published on September 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts continued their preseason schedule with two competitive neutral-site matchups this past weekend, offering valuable insights into the team's developing chemistry and early form as they prepare for the 2025-26 OHL regular season. Focus now shifts to the highly anticipated Home Opener on September 20th at Sadlon Arena, where the Colts will look to build on their preseason momentum in front of their home fans.

Saturday, September  6th - Barrie vs. Sarnia Sting

Arvin Jaswal (#1) started in net for the Colts, providing a composed and reliable presence throughout the game. Offensively, the team showcased balanced scoring across the lineup. Joe Salandra (#15) struck first, capitalizing on smart setups from Teague Vader (#4) and Cole Emerton (#41) to jumpstart the offense. Eamon Edgar (#37) quickly followed with a goal assisted by Jonah McCormick (#83) and Sam Black (#17). Justin Handsor (#16) then extended the lead with a precise power-play goal, expertly set up by Brad Gardiner (#25). The scoring surge continued as William Schneid (#11) found the back of the net, with Cole Emerton (#41) and Nolan Newton (#24) recording assists. Finally, Calvin Crombie (#14) closed out the scoring with a timely empty-net goal to secure the victory.

Sunday, September  7th - Barrie vs. Owen Sound Attack

A more tightly contested game, the lone goal came from Jonah McCormick (#83), assisted once again by Sam Black (#17), underscoring their chemistry over back-to-back games. Notably, tempers flared in the second period as Luc Gauvreau (#91) and Noah Barton (#44) each incurred fighting majors, with both ultimately ejected via game misconducts. Despite being shorthanded, the team stayed composed and closed the final period with poise.

Nico Armellin (#31) started in net and was steady through the early stages. In the second period, Hagan Bach (#31), relieved Armellin and demonstrated a smooth transition under pressure-a promising sign for Colts goaltending moving forward.

The Colts now shift their focus to their next preseason contest-Friday, September  12th-when they face off against the Brampton Steelheads in Orangeville at the Alder Comm. Centre - @7:00pm.

The Colts now shift their focus to their next preseason contest-Friday, September  12th-when they face off against the Brampton Steelheads in Orangeville at the Alder Comm. Centre - @7:00pm.







