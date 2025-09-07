Generals Return Home for Second Preseason Meeting with Guelph

Published on September 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Hockey returns to the TTC as the Oshawa Generals hit home ice to wrap up their exhibition weekend series against the Guelph Storm.

The first meeting, Friday night in Guelph, saw an offensive showdown with ten total goals, but the Generals were on the other side of the spectrum, dropping 6-4 to the Storm.

The Gens will look to bounce back and split the two games with Guelph in what will be their lone preseason home game this afternoon at 4:05 pm.

Oshawa will have two exhibition games remaining after tonight: September 12th back in Kitchener against the Rangers at 7:00 pm and September 14th at 2:00 pm against the Colts in Barrie.

On the Generals' side of the puck, keep an eye out for rookie Jalen Lobo, the forward has collected three points in three games, including a pair of goals.

For Guelph, watch for rookie Jaakko Wycisk, who has also collected three points, including two goals in three games.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.