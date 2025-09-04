Gens Sign Forward Luke Posthumus

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed forward Luke Posthumus to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Oshawa drafted Posthumus in the seventh round of the 2021 OHL Priority Draft, taking him one spot ahead of teammate Zack Sandhu.

"It took us some time to get Luke in a Gens uniform, but with the rule changes we have benefited," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "When we drafted Luke, we wanted him to play for us! After playing in the USHL and BCHL most recently, his experience and talent are just what we are looking for."

Posthumus played for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL last season, suiting up in 52 games, collecting 46 points, including 25 goals. The previous season, he played 38 games for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL, where he had 13 points.

Beyond being a former draft pick of Oshawa, Posthumus has a deeper connection to the Generals as his cousin is former Generals captain Calvin De Haan and will wear his number 24 this season.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs. Single-game tickets are on sale now!







