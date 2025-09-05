Greyhounds Announce Signing of Winkelhofer and Zvolensky

Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today the signing of two of the team's 2025 CHL Import selections to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with the club.

Today, Jakub Winkelhofer (2nd Round) and Tobias Zvolensky (3rd Round) were part of that announcement.

"Jakub is a smooth-skating defenseman who plays the game with a lot of poise. Even as a young player, he has a clear understanding of his game. He approaches every aspect of his play with intensity, whether it's delivering a first pass in transition, taking away space in the defensive zone, or carrying an elusive shot from the point. He has shown a great ability to pick up concepts quickly, which should help him hit the ground running with the Hounds," stated Raftis.

The left-shooting defenceman from Czechia played last season with HC Litvinov U20 where in 40 regular season games he recorded 4 goals and 13 assists, good for 17 points. He later added 3 points (2G, 1A) in 4 post-season games.

Jakub represented his home country at the International Junior Games where he had 2 assists in 16 games played.

"I am very excited about the season in Soo and can't wait to get started," said Jakub.

For Tobias, Raftis explained; "Tobias is an extremely responsible and physically imposing forward who, once he gets accustomed to the North American game, will be tough to handle in all three zones. With a combination of skill and his ability to go to the tough areas of the ice, including below the dots, we are excited to get to work with Tobias as we help him reach his potential."

The Slovakian-born forward played primarly this past season (2024-25) with HKM Zcolen U20 club where in 28 games played he had 10 goals and 16 assists, for 26 points. League-play also saw him compete with HKM Zvolen U18 (4G, 7A, 11PTS in 12GP) and MSK Ziar nad Hronom (9GP).

Internationally, Tobias (17 yrs old) averaged over a point-per-game thanks to 1G, 4A in 4GP at the International Junior Games.

"I'm very thankful for this opportunity and excited to be in Sault Ste. Marie and with the Greyhounds', said Zvolensky.







