IceDogs Acquire Defenceman Liam Spencer from London Knights
Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired defenceman Liam Spencer from the London Knights in exchange for the Guelph Storm's 2026 6th round draft pick.
The 2006-born defenceman was originally drafted by the Brampton Steelheads and joined the Knights in the 2024-2025 season, contributing to their successful Memorial Cup campaign.
"His experience playing with Mark and Dale [Hunter], his size and physicality feels like a good fit for what we need here [in Niagara] moving forward," says IceDogs General Manager Frank Evola.
FULL TRADE
Niagara Receives:
Liam Spencer (D)
Barrie Receives:
2026 6th Round Pick (GUE)
The Niagara IceDogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Since its relocation in 2007, the team has had on and off-ice success, including two Eastern Conference titles and appearances in the OHL Championship Series while remaining active within their community.
