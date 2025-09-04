IceDogs Acquire Defenceman Liam Spencer from London Knights

Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired defenceman Liam Spencer from the London Knights in exchange for the Guelph Storm's 2026 6th round draft pick.

The 2006-born defenceman was originally drafted by the Brampton Steelheads and joined the Knights in the 2024-2025 season, contributing to their successful Memorial Cup campaign.

"His experience playing with Mark and Dale [Hunter], his size and physicality feels like a good fit for what we need here [in Niagara] moving forward," says IceDogs General Manager Frank Evola.

FULL TRADE

Niagara Receives:

Liam Spencer (D)

Barrie Receives:

2026 6th Round Pick (GUE)

The Niagara IceDogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Since its relocation in 2007, the team has had on and off-ice success, including two Eastern Conference titles and appearances in the OHL Championship Series while remaining active within their community.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.