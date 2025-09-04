Kitchener Rangers Announced as Finalist to Host 2027 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota Canada

Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers have been selected as a finalist to host the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota Canada. As one of the most storied franchises in the Ontario Hockey League, the Rangers are excited at the opportunity to bring this premier event to our passionate fan base and the vibrant community of Kitchener. We look forward to completing the next step of the application process.

"We believe that Kitchener has a rich hockey history, outstanding facilities, and a dedicated fan base that would make the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota Canada an unforgettable experience for all participants and visitors." said Joe Birch Chief Operating Officer of the Kitchener Rangers.

Joe Birch in collaboration with the Kitchener Rangers Board of Directors have formed a 2027 Host Organizing Committee ("HOC") that will be led by alum and former longtime COO, Steve Bienkowski as Memorial Cup Host Chair, along with current Chairman of the Board, Jeff Emrich who will serve as the Host Vice-Chair. Steve Bienkowski led the successful Kitchener Rangers bid in 2008.

"I remain very proud of being involved in the 2008 Memorial Cup and the long-term impact that this event contributed to future Memorial Cups," said Steve Bienkowski. "I welcome the opportunity to be involved with the 2027 bid. The HOC bid will again focus on providing a unique event that our community and visitors will enjoy and remember for years to come.

"On behalf of the Kitchener Rangers board of directors, we are honoured that the club's intent to bid submission has reached the next stage of the bid process. We look forward to demonstrating all that Kitchener and Waterloo Region has to offer in hosting our National Championship at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium." - Jeff Emrich

The Kitchener Rangers also have the full support from the City of Kitchener, Waterloo Region and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the Kitchener Rangers on this monumental opportunity for our community and their team," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "Welcoming the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota Canada isn't just about hockey. It's about pride, community, and the chance to shine on a national stage. Hosting this prestigious event allows us to share the spirit of Kitchener and our area communities with the rest of Canada, including our vibrant culture, passionate fans, and world-class hospitality. The impact of this event will be felt far beyond the rink, creating lifelong memories for our community and visiting fans alike. This is Kitchener's time to lead, to celebrate, and to show the country what makes our city truly special."

The Rangers and the City are committed to working closely with event partners, sponsors, and the community to present a compelling bid that showcases Kitchener's unique strengths and hospitality. We look forward to the opportunity to host this prestigious tournament and celebrate the best of junior hockey.







