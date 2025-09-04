Knights Deal Spencer to IceDogs
Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights announced today that the club has traded D Liam Spencer to the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for Guelph's 2026 6th round pick.
