30 Player Roster Set for Greyhounds Rematch

Published on September 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that following Wednesday's preseason game in Timmins against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, defenceman Braydon Bruce has been reassigned.

"He is going home and reviewing his options with his advisor", said Papineau. "We thank Braydon for being a great teammate and wish him well this season".

The Sudbury Wolves roster continues the 2025 preseason with 30 players, including 17 forwards, nine defencemen, and four goaltenders. Wolves Nation can get their first taste of preseason action at home on Friday, September 5th at 7:05 p.m., as the Soo Greyhounds visit the Sudbury Community Arena. Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

