Wolves Enter Timmins Trip with 31 Players

Published on September 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves this morning have reassigned forwards Parker Smith and Kingston Harris, along with defenceman Finn Kearns returning to St. Andrew's College.

"Both Parker and Kingston had great first camps and played well in the Soo," expressed Rob Papineau, Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves. "With school getting started this week and them both being just 16, we wanted both to be in a spot to play big minutes."

"Finn is an outstanding young man with tremendous character and integrity," Papineau continued. "We would have loved for him to start the season in Sudbury but respect him and his commitment he made at 16. We look forward to supporting him and getting him to Sudbury full time later this season."

This brings the total players on the roster to 31, with 17 forwards, 10 defencemen, and four goaltenders. The Wolves move on to two preseason games this week, including a game in Timmins against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Wednesday, September 3rd at 7:00 p.m.. They'll finish this week of preseason action at the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday, September 5th at 7:05 p.m., as they rematch with the Soo Greyhounds.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for the 2025/26 Sudbury Wolves season are now available! Tickets can be purchased at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.