Single Game Tickets on Sale and Theme Schedule Revealed

Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves announced on Monday, August 25th that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2025/26 Sudbury Wolves season. Tickets for all 34 home games this season are available for purchase HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Please note that the School Day Game originally planned for Wednesday, October 29th at 10:30 a.m. against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, has now been changed to a 7:05 p.m. game on October 29th, and is open to the public.

Theme nights returning this season include Shoresy Night on Friday, November 7th against the Barrie Colts, Undie Sunday on Sunday, December 14th against the Brampton Steelheads, and Indigenous Night on Friday, February 27th against the North Bay Battalion. Re-introduced to Wolves Nation this season will be the Teddy Bear Toss, taking place on Friday, December 12th against the Owen Sound Attack.

The Sudbury Wolves full theme schedule for the 2025/26 season includes:

September 19th - Home Opener vs. North Bay (7:05 p.m.)

October 29th - Halloween vs. Peterborough (2:05 p.m.)

November 7th - Shoresy Night vs. Barrie (7:05 p.m.)

November 9th - Remembrance Day vs. Peterborough (2:05 p.m.)

November 15th - Sudbury Saturday Night vs. Saginaw (7:05 p.m.)

December 12th - Teddy Bear Toss vs. Owen Sound (7:05 p.m.)

December 14th - Undie Sunday vs. Brampton (2:05 p.m.)

January 9th - Country Night vs. Niagara (7:05 p.m.)

January 18th - Bilingual Night vs. Rouyn-Noranda (2:05 p.m.)

February 6th - Women in Sport Night vs. Windsor (7:05 p.m.)

February 27th - Indigenous Night vs. North Bay (7:05 p.m.)

March 1st - Growler's Birthday vs. Kingston (2:05 p.m.)

March 13th - St. Patrick's Day vs. Brantford (7:05 p.m.)

March 20th - Overager Night vs. Brampton (7:05 p.m.)

Pre-season tickets for both September 5th and September 12th are now available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.







