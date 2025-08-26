Training Camp 2025 - Day 1

Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm 2025 Training Camp got underway on Monday, as 74 players reported to the Sleeman Centre including current players, potential prospects, and free agents. Upon arrival, the players were split into Team, Team Black, Team White and Team Gold. Following lunch, fans and player families were welcomed into the arena with late summer hockey featuring two scrimmages.

Game 1: Team Red wins 4-3 over Team White

Team Red - Thompson (1 G), Pape (2 G), Tronoski (1 G)

Team White - Dion (1 G), Paquette (2 G)

Game 2: Team Black wins 5-4 over Team Gold

Team Black - Wycisk (2 G), Miedema, Rossi, Stevens

Team Yellow - Serlin, McLean (2), Taylor

Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below

Tuesday August 26th

Time Event

9:00am Team Red vs. Team Gold

11:20am Team Black vs. Team White

4:00pm Team Red vs. Team Black

6:15pm Team White vs. Team Gold

Wednesday, August 27th

Time Event

9:00am Game 1 TBD

11:20am Game 2 TBD

6:00pm Game 3 TBD

Thursday, August 28th

Time Event

6:00pm Scrimmage

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

