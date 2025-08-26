Training Camp 2025 - Day 1
Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm 2025 Training Camp got underway on Monday, as 74 players reported to the Sleeman Centre including current players, potential prospects, and free agents. Upon arrival, the players were split into Team, Team Black, Team White and Team Gold. Following lunch, fans and player families were welcomed into the arena with late summer hockey featuring two scrimmages.
Game 1: Team Red wins 4-3 over Team White
Team Red - Thompson (1 G), Pape (2 G), Tronoski (1 G)
Team White - Dion (1 G), Paquette (2 G)
Game 2: Team Black wins 5-4 over Team Gold
Team Black - Wycisk (2 G), Miedema, Rossi, Stevens
Team Yellow - Serlin, McLean (2), Taylor
Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below
*Scrimmage times are subject to change*
Tuesday August 26th
Time Event
9:00am Team Red vs. Team Gold
11:20am Team Black vs. Team White
4:00pm Team Red vs. Team Black
6:15pm Team White vs. Team Gold
Wednesday, August 27th
Time Event
9:00am Game 1 TBD
11:20am Game 2 TBD
6:00pm Game 3 TBD
Thursday, August 28th
Time Event
6:00pm Scrimmage
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre
Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2025
- Training Camp 2025 - Day 1 - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Signing of Oscar Hemming - Kitchener Rangers
- Andrew Kuzma Commits to the Frontenacs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Peterborough Petes
- Barrie Colts Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Barrie Colts
- Hounds, Otters Complete Deal - Soo Greyhounds
- Single Game Tickets on Sale and Theme Schedule Revealed - Sudbury Wolves
- 2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 63.8: Delaying the Game - OHL
- Ottawa 67's Open 2025-2026 Training Camp - Ottawa 67's
- Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Announce Training Camp Roster - Flint Firebirds
- Knights Sign Overager Clark - London Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.