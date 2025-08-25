Ottawa 67's Open 2025-2026 Training Camp
Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's officially begin preparations for the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season on Wednesday.
Players will report to training camp on Tuesday, August 26, for medical and fitness testing. On-ice activities begin Wednesday, August 27, featuring two days of intrasquad games and 3-on-3 tournament play. These sessions will be open to media and fans who wish to get a first look at the 2025-26 67's.
Familiar faces return; including 2025 seventh-round Carolina Hurricanes draft pick and 2025 World U18 Championship leading scorer Filip Ekberg, along with 2024-25 First OHL All-Rookie Team defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan. New additions to camp include local USHL-experienced forward Thomas Vandenberg, 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup champion Jaxon Williams, and 2025 OHL Priority Selection third-overall pick Brock Chitaroni.
The 67's preseason tour begins on the road against the Kingston Frontenacs on August 31, followed by a visit to the North Bay Battalion on September 3. Ottawa then returns home to wrap up the exhibition schedule, hosting Kingston on September 5 at the North Grenville Municipal Centre, and North Bay on September 6 inside The Arena at TD Place.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2025
- Hounds, Otters Complete Deal - Soo Greyhounds
- Single Game Tickets on Sale and Theme Schedule Revealed - Sudbury Wolves
- 2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 63.8: Delaying the Game - OHL
- Ottawa 67's Open 2025-2026 Training Camp - Ottawa 67's
- Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Announce Training Camp Roster - Flint Firebirds
- Knights Sign Overager Clark - London Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.