Ottawa 67's Open 2025-2026 Training Camp

Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's officially begin preparations for the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season on Wednesday.

Players will report to training camp on Tuesday, August 26, for medical and fitness testing. On-ice activities begin Wednesday, August 27, featuring two days of intrasquad games and 3-on-3 tournament play. These sessions will be open to media and fans who wish to get a first look at the 2025-26 67's.

Familiar faces return; including 2025 seventh-round Carolina Hurricanes draft pick and 2025 World U18 Championship leading scorer Filip Ekberg, along with 2024-25 First OHL All-Rookie Team defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan. New additions to camp include local USHL-experienced forward Thomas Vandenberg, 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup champion Jaxon Williams, and 2025 OHL Priority Selection third-overall pick Brock Chitaroni.

The 67's preseason tour begins on the road against the Kingston Frontenacs on August 31, followed by a visit to the North Bay Battalion on September 3. Ottawa then returns home to wrap up the exhibition schedule, hosting Kingston on September 5 at the North Grenville Municipal Centre, and North Bay on September 6 inside The Arena at TD Place.







