Knights Sign Overager Clark

Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights announced today that the club has signed overager Braiden Clark to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Clark, 20, was selected by the Knights in the 13th round, 256th overall, of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. The Upper Arlington, Ohio, native recorded 3 points in 16 games during his freshman season with the Providence Friars in the NCAA last year. The 5-foot-11 forward previously skated in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms.

Clark will wear #11 with the Knights.







