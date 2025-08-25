2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 63.8: Delaying the Game
Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Board of Governors has recently approved a series of six playing rule changes for the 2025-26 season. We'll unveil a new one everyday throughout the week.
Rule 63.8 - Delaying the Game
If a goalpost was accidentally dislodged by a defending skater, causing a stoppage in play, the ensuing face-off would occur inside the defending team's zone, and no line changes would be permitted.
Effective for 2025-26, defending goaltenders have been added to the above criteria, preventing that goaltender's team from making a line change should he accidentally dislodge the net.
