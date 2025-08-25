Barrie Colts Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

The Barrie Colts are proud to release the official roster for the 2025 Training Camp at Sadlon Arena, officially kicking off preparations for the upcoming Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. The roster combines a core of returning players with a talented group of newcomers, all competing for spots on the 2025-26 squad.

This year's Training Camp roster features top returning talent alongside highly regarded prospects, including recent draft selections and free-agent signees. Players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in intrasquad scrimmages leading up to the annual Blue vs. White Game this Thursday, which is free for fans and includes complimentary hot dogs.

The Barrie Colts invite fans and community members to follow along as camp unfolds and get their first look at the team for the 2025-26 OHL season. The coaching staff will evaluate all players throughout camp to finalize the official roster for the upcoming season.







