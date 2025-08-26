Andrew Kuzma Commits to the Frontenacs

Published on August 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Andrew Kuzma to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Kuzma was originally drafted by the Frontenacs at the 2021 OHL Priority Selection in the 8th round. He missed the 2024-25 season due to injury, but attended Penn State University where he is committed to play hockey following his overage season in the OHL. During the 2023-24 season, Andrew scored 30 goals and 22 assists in 62 games for the Madison Capitols of the USHL.

The 6' 1", 194 lbs., Naperville, IL native is the older brother of Robin Kuzma, who the Frontenacs signed as a free agent in May.

"Andrew has a high compete level and is a great playmaker." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He has a great shot, is detail oriented, and is extremely prepared every time he shows up to the rink."

Andrew Kuzma signs his Standard Player Agreement (SPA) with Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper looking on.

Kuzma is already in Kingston and will take part in training camp beginning on Tuesday at Slush Puppie Place.

"We have been looking forward to signing Andrew for a long time." continued Cooper. "It's very exciting to have both Andrew and Robin as part of our organization."

Training camp begins tomorrow, August 26, and runs through Friday, August 29 at Slush Puppie Place. More information can be found here. Preseason action begins on Sunday, August 31 against the Ottawa 67's. Game time is 2:00 PM at Slush Puppie Place. Click here for preseason ticket information.







