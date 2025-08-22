Frontenacs Announce 2025 Training Camp Details

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs will hold their 2025 Training Camp at Slush Puppie Place from Wednesday, August 27th - Friday, August 29th, 2025.

The team will be undergoing pre-season off-ice performance testing throughout camp as well as on-ice practices and drills. These events will be closed to the public. However, Frontenacs fans will be able to attend three scrimmages throughout the course of Training Camp.

The Training Camp roster will be divided into three teams, Team Black, Team Grey and Team Gold, that will compete in a series of games against each other during the camp. In games open to the public, Team Black and Team Grey will face off on Wednesday and Thursday before Team Black and Team Gold square off in the final scrimmage on Friday afternoon. See below for the full training camp roster and scrimmage schedule. All games will be held at Slush Puppie Place and are open to the public, free of charge. The Kingston Frontenacs invite all guests to enter the arena through The Fronts Shop between gates 3 & 4, where they can access the scrimmages.

Wednesday, August 27th:

3:45-5:15PM - Team Black vs Team Grey

Thursday, August 28th:

3:45-5:15PM - Team Black vs Team Grey

Friday, August 29th:

2:45-4:15PM - Team Black vs Team Gold

Following the conclusion of Training Camp, your Kingston Frontenacs welcome in the Ottawa 67's on Sunday, August 31st in the first taste of preseason action for the 2025-26 OHL season. Tickets are just $18, taxes and fees included, and can be purchased in person at the Fronts Shop from Monday to Friday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the game starting at 12:00PM in the lobby of gate 4. Click here for preseason ticket information.







