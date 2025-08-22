Zakharov Signs with Knights

Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The London Knights announced today that the club has signed free agent Mike Zakharov to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Zakharov was drafted in the fifth round, 103rd overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Tomsk, Russia native recorded 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 52 games with the OJHL's King Rebellion last season. The 6'4, forward grew up playing minor hockey in Russia.

Zakharov will wear #71 with the Knights.







