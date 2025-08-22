Zakharov Signs with Knights
Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights announced today that the club has signed free agent Mike Zakharov to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.
Zakharov was drafted in the fifth round, 103rd overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Tomsk, Russia native recorded 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 52 games with the OJHL's King Rebellion last season. The 6'4, forward grew up playing minor hockey in Russia.
Zakharov will wear #71 with the Knights.
Check out the London Knights Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2025
- Frontenacs Announce 2025 Training Camp Details - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2025 Showcase and Fan Fest Weekend Presented by Longos - Kitchener Rangers
- Wolves Announce More Changes to Hockey Operations Team - Sudbury Wolves
- Wolves Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule - Sudbury Wolves
- Zakharov Signs with Knights - London Knights
- An Update on Canada Life Place Renovations - London Knights
- Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Details - London Knights
- 2025 Saginaw Spirit Training Camp Schedule and Roster Announced - Saginaw Spirit
- Nick Desiderio Commits to Colts - Barrie Colts
- 2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 52: Slew-Footing - OHL
- Petes Announce 2025 Training Camp Details - Peterborough Petes
- Jake O'Brien Named 9th Captain in Bulldogs Franchise History - Brantford Bulldogs
- Pittsburgh Penguins Name Ethan O'Rourke Video Coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) - Kingston Frontenacs
- 15th Annual Mouthguard Clinic Raises $6,815.00 for Storm's Adopt-A-School Program - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.